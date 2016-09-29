Supreme Court to hear Douglas County autistic student case

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought by a couple who claim the Douglas County School District didn't provide their autistic son with an adequate education.
The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2dqXdLu ) the high court announced its decision Thursday. The ruling, expected next year, could set new standards for how school districts instruct and provide services for students with disabilities.
The Highlands Ranch couple had asked the district to reimburse them for their child's private school tuition after they were dissatisfied with his education at Summit View Elementary School and moved him to a Denver school that specializes in working with autistic children.
But two judges and a federal appeals court found the district had provided sufficient education for the child as required under federal law.
Spokeswoman Paula Hans says the district looks forward to addressing the issues at the Supreme Court.
