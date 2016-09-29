Police: Shots fired at Burlington apartment complex

Police are investigating after an unknown gunman fired three shots from a car into a Burlington apartment complex, penetrating the door of one unit with young children inside.
Chief Brandon del Pozo says no one was injured in the Old North End shooting, which occurred just after 5 p.m. Wednesday on Hyde Street.
Bullets tore through one vacant unit and two occupied apartments. The suspect fled in a red sport utility vehicle.
A family with a 5-year-old and 7-month-old were sitting down for dinner when one of the shots came through their door.
Police believe the gunman was targeting a specific unit that del Pozo says has been the location of home invasion robberies in the past.
Mayor Miro Weinberger released a statement that said the incident was likely drug-related.
Comments