Augusta police continuing to investigate boy's near drowning

Augusta police say they are waiting for an update on the medical condition of a 2-year-old boy who nearly drowned last week before deciding whether to file criminal charges.
The Kennebec Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2d4Ejun ) police are investigating whether any crimes were committed before the toddler entered the Kennebec River and nearly drowned last Friday night.
A Dresden man who was at the East Side Boat Landing entered the river in his clothes and rescued the boy.
The child was unresponsive and turning blue when he was pulled from the water. Emergency responders were able to revive him at the scene. His condition is currently unknown.
Maj. Jared Mills declined to identify the boy's parents or comment on their whereabouts at the time of the incident.
