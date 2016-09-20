Head injury identified as cause in gas plant worker's death

The Lincoln County coroner has determined that head trauma caused the death of an employee at a natural gas processing plant in southwestern Wyoming.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2cPfMbJ ) that Michael Smuin, of Kemmerer, died at the Williams plant in Opal last week. Coroner Michael Richins says the 36-year-old operator technician had been thrown off his feet and into surrounding structures, causing him to suffer a cranial fracture. He died instantly.
Richins found Smuin also sustained burns but those didn't contribute to his death.
Preliminary reports from state regulators say Smuin was found dead near a burst pipe.
The incident remains under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The Williams plant has resumed operations after a brief shutdown following Smuin's death.
Comments