Wyoming governor candidates debate encouraging tech at forum

Candidates for Wyoming governor disagree whether Wyoming is doing enough to encourage high-speed internet and other technology.
Democrat Mary Throne says businesses large and small in Wyoming struggle with slow internet. She said at a candidate forum Monday in Cheyenne that Wyoming's leaders are behind the times when it comes to encouraging technology that can help entrepreneurs.
Republican Sam Galeotos disagreed, saying a Cheyenne-based tech company where he's executive chairman is creating 100 jobs in Cheyenne. Galeotos says the biggest concern at Greenhouse Data is finding enough qualified employees.
Republican Foster Friess compared internet access in rural Wyoming to the South getting air conditioning generations ago, saying it will be equally important.
Republicans Bill Dahlin, Harriet Hageman and Taylor Haynes also participated in the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce forum.
Comments