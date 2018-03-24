Technology

Robotics project prompts school shutdown

The Associated Press

March 24, 2018 02:03 AM

TITUSVILLE, Fla.

Authorities say a suspicious device that shut down a Florida high school turned about to be a student's robotics team project.

Florida Today reports that Titusville High School and surrounding roads were closed on Thursday after the device was found in the school's courtyard.

Police say investigators determined Friday morning that the device was meant to shoot makeshift missiles, similar to a T-shirt cannon. Police say the student left the device unintentionally, and no criminal charges were reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Surveillance video shows them taking guns from unlocked cars, Biloxi police say

View More Video