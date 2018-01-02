Technology

South Dakota attorney general to announce 2018 session bills

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 05:58 PM



PIERRE, S.D.

Attorney General Marty Jackley is set to unveil legislation on data breaches and addressing methamphetamine use in South Dakota.

Jackley will announce his legislative package for the 2018 session on Wednesday at press events in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. The session starts next week and ends in late March.

Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem are Republicans competing to succeed GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who can't run again because of term limits.

The Republican primary election is in June 2018 after what is expected to be an intense campaign.

State Senate Democratic leader Billie Sutton has also entered the 2018 race.

