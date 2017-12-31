In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a university student attends a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot Iranian police, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. A wave of spontaneous protests over Iran's weak economy swept into Tehran on Saturday, with college students and others chanting against the government just hours after hard-liners held their own rally in support of the Islamic Republic's clerical establishment.
Technology

The Latest: Telegram says Iran cutting access amid protests

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 06:32 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

The Latest on protests in Iran (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The CEO of Telegram says Iran is "blocking access ... for the majority of Iranians" after protesters used the popular messaging app to plan and publicize demonstrations.

CEO Pavel Durov made the announcement on Twitter Sunday.

Iranians said the app is now inaccessible by mobile phone networks.

The Telegram app has been used to share videos of the protests, the largest since 2009, and times for new rallies.

Users said Sunday that they could no longer access the app via cellphone networks, though it was still available via wifi and home internet connections.

Iranian media also reported the disruption.

The Iranian government did not immediately comment.

___

10 a.m.

A semi-official news agency in Iran has quoted a government official as saying two protesters were killed at a rally overnight.

The Mehr news agency reported Sunday that the two protesters were killed in Doroud, in Iran's Lorestan province.

Mehr quoted Habibollah Khojastepour, the security deputy of Lorestan's governor, as saying an illegal gathering in Doroud took place on Saturday night and ignited clashes.

He said "two of our dear Doroudi citizens were killed," without elaborating on the cause of death.

Protests in Iran began Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues. The protests have expanded to cities across the Islamic Republic in the days since.

Dozens have been arrested since the protests began.

