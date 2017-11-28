Technology

Senators complain about slow pace of Asian carp study

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:35 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

DETROIT

A group of U.S. senators is urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers not to fall behind on a study of how a key waterway chokepoint could be used to keep Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

The corps is considering ways to strengthen defenses against the invasive carp at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois. An August report estimated the upgrades could cost $275 million and take until 2025 to finish.

The corps recently announced it was extending a public comment period and scheduling another public hearing in New Orleans.

Senators from Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin complained about the delay in letters to the corps released Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters of Michigan said the corps' time frame was "unacceptable."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Black woman defends confederate flag purse

    Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody.

Black woman defends confederate flag purse

Black woman defends confederate flag purse 1:07

Black woman defends confederate flag purse
When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?
East Central's Tony Brown played the role of hero 1:31

East Central's Tony Brown played the role of hero

View More Video