Re-creating old weapons for new discoveries of human history

In this June 1, 2017, photo, Metin Eren, an archaeologist at Kent State University, looks at a newly chipped flake of obsidian in Kent, Ohio. Eren runs a newly-opened laboratory which makes replicas of ancient arrows, knives, and pottery to be shot, crushed, and smashed. It's allowing researchers to learn about engineering techniques of the first native Americans without destroying priceless genuine relics in the process. Dake Kang AP Photo