Police: Woman scams man out of $1,000 with cybersex scheme

HANOVER, N.J.

Police in New Jersey are searching for a woman who scammed a man after threatening to post a video of him having cybersex online.

The Daily Record reports (http://dailyre.co/2uQLcro ) Hanover police received a fraud report from a Hanover man Sunday. Police say the man was contacted by a woman on the dating site "Plenty of Fish" before engaging in cybersex with the woman on Skype at her request.

Police say the woman later threatened to send the video of the man engaging in cybersex to his Facebook friends if he didn't send $1,000 through an online money transfer service to the Philippines.

The victim complied with the request.

Hanover police say there are reports of similar scams in other locations.

