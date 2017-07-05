Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

People react as they watch the news that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed the order to carry out the test-fire of intercontinental ballistic rocket near the Pyongyang railway station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington — but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range.
Jon Chol Jin
AP Photo
TV screens at a Yongsan Electronic shop show a North Korean newscaster reading a public announcement at in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. North Korea claims to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington — but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range. The signs read " North Korea claims it successfully launched ICBM."
Newsis via AP
Lim Tae-hoon
This image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea's KRT on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo. North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington — but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range.
KRT via AP Video)
South Korean army K-1 tanks move during the annual exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Grinning broadly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delighted in the global furor created by his nation's first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, vowing Wednesday to never abandon nuclear weapons and to keep sending Washington more "gift packages" of missile and atomic tests.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
KRT via AP Video)
KRT via AP Video)
South Korean army's K-9 self-propelled howitzers move during an annual exercise in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington — but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
In this photo provided by Eighth U.S. Army, a U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile, right, is fired into the east sea as South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II, left, are seen during the combined military exercise against North Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. North Korea delighted in the international furor created by its first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, vowing Wednesday to never give up its missiles or nuclear weapons and to keep sending Washington more "gift packages" of weapons tests. U.S. and South Korean forces, in response, engineered what was meant as a show of force for Pyongyang, with soldiers from the allied nations firing "deep strike" precision missiles into South Korean territorial waters. The missile firings Tuesday demonstrated U.S.-South Korean solidarity, the U.S. Eighth Army said in a statement.
Eighth U.S. Army via AP)
In this photo provided by Eighth U.S. Army, South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II, left, and U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile, right, are fired into the east sea during the combined military exercise against North Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. North Korea delighted in the international furor created by its first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, vowing Wednesday to never give up its missiles or nuclear weapons and to keep sending Washington more "gift packages" of weapons tests. U.S. and South Korean forces, in response, engineered what was meant as a show of force for Pyongyang, with soldiers from the allied nations firing "deep strike" precision missiles into South Korean territorial waters. The missile firings Tuesday demonstrated U.S.-South Korean solidarity, the U.S. Eighth Army said in a statement.
Eighth U.S. Army via AP)
A North Korean soldier guards the border near the Chinese border town of Dandong, northeastern Liaoning province of China Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Grinning broadly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delighted in the global furor created by his nation's first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, vowing Wednesday to never abandon nuclear weapons and to keep sending Washington more "gift packages" of missile and atomic tests.
Kyodo News via AP
Minoru Iwasaki
In this Tuesday, July 4, 2017 photo, a North Korean soldier guards in border town of Simuiju, North Korea, as he is seen from Dandong, northeastern Liaoning province of China. Grinning broadly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delighted in the global furor created by his nation's first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, vowing Wednesday to never abandon nuclear weapons and to keep sending Washington more "gift packages" of missile and atomic tests.
Kyodo News via AP
Minoru Iwasaki
In this Tuesday, July 4, 2017 photo, North Korean soldiers walk in border town of Simuiju, North Korea, as they are seen from Dandong, northeastern Liaoning province of China. Grinning broadly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delighted in the global furor created by his nation's first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, vowing Wednesday to never abandon nuclear weapons and to keep sending Washington more "gift packages" of missile and atomic tests.
Kyodo News via AP
Minoru Iwasaki
A North Korean female soldier guards the border near the Chinese border town of Dandong, northeastern Liaoning province of China Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Grinning broadly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delighted in the global furor created by his nation's first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, vowing Wednesday to never abandon nuclear weapons and to keep sending Washington more "gift packages" of missile and atomic tests.
Kyodo News via AP
Minoru Iwasaki
In this photo provided by Eighth U.S. Army, a U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile is fired into the east sea during the combined military exercise against North Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. North Korea delighted in the international furor created by its first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, vowing Wednesday to never give up its missiles or nuclear weapons and to keep sending Washington more "gift packages" of weapons tests. U.S. and South Korean forces, in response, engineered what was meant as a show of force for Pyongyang, with soldiers from the allied nations firing "deep strike" precision missiles into South Korean territorial waters. The missile firings Tuesday demonstrated U.S.-South Korean solidarity, the U.S. Eighth Army said in a statement.
Eighth U.S. Army via AP)
South Korean army soldiers ride on the back of a truck during an annual exercise in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. North Korea on Tuesday claimed it successfully test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, a potential game-changing development in what may be the world's most dangerous nuclear standoff and, if true, a direct rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump's earlier declaration that such a test "won't happen!"
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is seen at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. North Korea on Tuesday claimed it successfully test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, a potential game-changing development in what may be the world's most dangerous nuclear standoff and, if true, a direct rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump's earlier declaration that such a test "won't happen!"
Yonhap via AP
Kim Jun-beom
A man walks by a TV screen showing a local news program reporting about North Korea's missile firing with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington — but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
People walk past a TV news showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while reporting North Korea's missile test which landed in the waters of Japan's economic zone
EEZ) in Tokyo Tuesday, July 4, 2017. North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington — but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range.
People watch the news on a public TV screen displaying the signed order of the North Korean leader President Kim Jung Un to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile, ICBM, at the Pyongyang railway station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington — but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range.
Jon Chol Jin
AP Photo
People watch the news on a public TV screen displaying the signed order of the North Korean leader President Kim Jung Un to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile, ICBM, at the Pyongyang railway station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, July 4th, 2017. North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington — but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range.
Jon Chol Jin
AP Photo
People raise their arms in celebration as the watch the news on a public TV screen displaying the signed order of the North Korean leader President Kim Jung Un to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile ICBM, at the Pyongyang railway station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, July 4th, 2017. North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington — but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range.
Jon Chol Jin
AP Photo
