Execs, academics among 15 named to Ohio aviation panel

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Public members of the newly formed Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee include academics, corporate leaders in aeronautics fields and experts in airports and flying.

State Sen. Bill Beagle, a Tipp City Republican, announced the 15 appointees Tuesday. He chairs the committee working to develop policies for enhancing the industry in Ohio.

Appointees are: David Williams, Columbus; Robert Tanner, Delaware; Terrence Slaybaugh, Vandalia; Ronald Shroder, West Chester; Vincent Russo, Dayton; Jeffrey Rolf, Brecksville; Paul Orkwis, Loveland; Maureen McFarland, Kent; John Leland, Kettering; Virgil Johnson, Wellington; Adam Holmes, Nashport; Michael Heil and Carlos Grodsinsky, both of Hinckley; Joseph Coogan, Worthington; and Tony Bailey, Dublin.

Ohio's public universities are represented, as are corporations specializing in the fields of manned and unmanned space flight, analytics and logistics, among others.

