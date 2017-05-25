Trial set for Amish over horse poop-catching bag violations

A trial date has been set for members of an Amish community in Kentucky cited for violating a local ordinance requiring horses to wear excrement-catching bags.
The Bowling Green Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2qfjV47 ) that 13 members of Auburn's Swartzentruber Amish appeared in court Wednesday and learned that trials will begin Aug. 2. The defendants belong to a conservative sect that rejects motor vehicles and most modern technology and deems the bags a violation of the community's religious standards.
Earlier this year, two Amish men voluntarily dropped their lawsuit arguing that the ordinance violated the community's right to practice its religion. The city says the ordinance promotes public safety.
There are 37 cases pending against the defendants, and defense attorney Travis Lock says he intends to ask for 37 separate trials.
