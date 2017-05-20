Iowa police hope new technology will help solve cold case

Police hope new DNA technology will help them find the person responsible for a 1979 murder in eastern Iowa.
Cedar Rapids Police have used Snapshot DNA Phenotyping to get a better idea of what the person suspected of killing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko looks like, Waterloo television station KWWL-TV (http://bit.ly/2qzGBuk ) reported. The forensic DNA analysis service is able to predict a person's physical appearance through DNA.
Martinko was found dead in her car in a shopping mall parking lot. She had multiple stab wounds in her face and chest.
Police Chief Wayne Jerman said he believes the new images of the suspect will generate the information needed to solve the case.
"When someone is taken from our community and it's in a crime where it's a murder or it's something that's in a negative way, we're not going to give up on it. It doesn't matter how old," Cedar Rapids Police Capt. Brent Long said.
Michelle's sister Janelle Stonebraker said she hopes the new technology can help find answers about what happened to her sister.
"I think it's a closure issue," Stonebraker said. "I really think it is, and plus, it's the nagging question, how could this have happened? How did it happen? The questions we've had or who done it of the whole thing of all these years has been on our mind all of the time."
The Snapshot service is two years old. The company says it has assisted in about 100 cases.
