Electronic records bill gets Colorado House hearing

A bill to bring Colorado's Open Records Act into the computer age is getting its first state House hearing.
The House Finance Committee considers testimony Monday on the bill sponsored by two Democrats, Rep. Dan Pabon and Sen. John Kefalas.
The bill requires government entities to provide public records in computer formats that can be easily analyzed. That's not the case with paper records.
The Republican-controlled Senate added an amendment that Democrats say is tangential to the bill's purpose. The amendment calls for the judicial branch to be subject to the records act.
Courts have ruled the judiciary isn't covered by the act. They have their own public records rules.
Backers of the bill say the amendment will add costs to taxpayers if the judiciary has to change those rules.
