It is rocket science and it’s here at Stennis and Infinity

NASA Stennis Space Center is already on a mission to Mars and Infinity Science Center lets visitors build a hurricane — and the directors at both centers want to do more.
And it’s happening at Mississippi’s front door, where those arriving from the west drive right into an aerospace and technology mecca that brings people from around the globe to Hancock County and South Mississippi.
That was the message delivered by four speakers and in video presentations during the Center Director’s Annual Briefing Wednesday at Infinity Science Center. Local leaders and Partners for Stennis saw and heard the might of a rocket test at Stennis, got a glimpse of the training at Stennis for Navy Seals and security forces from more than 60 percent of the countries in the world and went on board the USNS Maury, the latest research vehicle built in Pascagoula and used Navy scientists at Stennis to improve weather forecasting and study the oceans.
Connecting the science at Stennis to the public is Infinity Science Center, which inspires a new generation to take up these missions and carry on.
Wednesday’s briefing provided a look into what is planned this year and in the near future:
Stennis Space Center: Robotic scouts are already on Mars preparing for American astronauts to take a 30-month journey to the Red Planet. Since NASA hasn’t heard any change in plans from the Trump administration, “We’re going to keep on our mission until we’re told to do otherwise,” said Richard Gilbrech, director of Stennis.
One of the first steps will be the simultaneous testing of the four rockets that will power the first stage of the rocket. That’s scheduled for later this year at Stennis.
Part of Gilbrech’s mission is to bring more business to the Stennis federal city. The 20-year master plan identifies a site in the northeast section of the buffer zone that is partially outside the zone and would allow more public access, and another site close to the test stands and could be developed for commercial use. He also talked about opening areas along Mississippi 607, which runs north and south through the center of Stennis, to allow some businesses there.
“The county gave up so much for the buffer zone,” he said, and this would be a way to partner and bring more business to the county.
Naval Meteorology & Oceanography Command at Stennis is planning the first Gulf of Mexico operational demonstration for unmanned systems in the Gulf of Mexico May 30 to June 1. This will demonstrate the U.S. capabilities for unmanned systems operations and could lead to companies moving to Mississippi to develop unmanned systems, said William Burnett, deputy and technical director.
The agency has partnered with University of Southern Mississippi to offer the Navy’s first certification program for operating unmanned systems. The first class will be in May and he said, “We’ll certify about 15 operators.”
NACSCIATTS – the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Tactical Training School at Stennis is a security system schoolhouse with a global reach to counter terrorism and narcotics and human trafficking, said Lt. Cmdr. Kerry Jackson.
About 11,000 special forces have trained on the waters and in the facilities at Stennis and for the international students, the field studies program, which takes them into the local community, make the biggest impression.
“This changed the way I view Americans and the way I view America,” is one of the most frequent comments, said Jackson.
People who came to Stennis as students are now leaders in their country, he said, and a meeting in March could determine if the agency may expand the facilities at Stennis.
Infinity Science Center is growing and expanding, said executive director John Wilson, using a $9 million grant from Mississippi through BP early restoration funds.
There’s so much to do now at Infinity they had to create a visitors’ guide so they can find the new Hurricane Prediction Lab inside Stennis and the Butterfly Gardens, Possum Walk Tram Tours and the Saturn V first stage rocket on the grounds of Stennis.
“The Hurricane Prediction Lab is really fun,” he said. “If you build it big enough and strong enough you get on the evening news, so to speak.”
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
