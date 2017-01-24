Saudi Arabia warns destructive computer virus has returned

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

0:53 Mississippi women march for equality in Washington

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

2:12 'This virus just attacks the body and the brain': Danielle Alaimo describes CMV

1:14 Body found in D'Iberville