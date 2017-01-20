Technology

January 20, 2017 9:21 PM

Woman gets 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed 2

The Associated Press
DENVER

A woman who was driving drunk and texting on her phone when she hit and killed a couple on a motorcycle near Franktown has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/34nq4L) 28-year-old Athina Munoz was sentenced Friday for the Feb. 27 crash that killed 58-year-old Brian Lehner and 56-year-old Jacquie Lehner, of Parker. Another man riding a motorcycle behind the Lehners suffered minor injuries.

Munoz pleaded guilty in October to two counts of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.

Investigators say she was driving a sedan that veered into oncoming traffic and struck two motorcycles. Munoz's blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit for driving, and she had marijuana in her system.

Related content

Technology

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

At the scene of a traffic fatality involving a Gulfport police car

View more video

Technology Videos