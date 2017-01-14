Lynn's 33 pts help NJIT snap skid, tops North Florida 84-77

3:45 Sun Herald reporter displays mad hoop skills Pause

2:13 Program allows elderly to keep their independence

0:56 Are the live oaks in downtown Ocean Springs healthy?

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:27 Turnovers, fouls sink Biloxi girls in overtime loss to Harrison Central

1:20 The Blind Tiger may be open in Biloxi before you expect

1:21 Harrison Central boys slam past Biloxi

1:49 Scott Walker seeks permit for Bed and Breakfast