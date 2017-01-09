Kerry to discuss climate change at MIT speech

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is visiting the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to talk about climate change.
A State Department news release says Kerry is scheduled to deliver a speech 10:30 a.m. on Monday on topics including "the global transition to a clean energy future."
After the speech, Kerry will join MIT faculty and researchers for a round-table discussion on how advances in technology are shaping jobs and economies worldwide.
The speech will be streamed live online at www.state.gov .
Before becoming secretary of state in 2013, Kerry was a longtime U.S. senator from Massachusetts and was a prosecutor in the state. He returns to the Boston area after delivering Northeastern University's commencement address in May 2016.
Comments