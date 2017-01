Los Angeles college pays hacker student data compromised

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves Pause

1:38 Soldier gives over $8000 back to community

2:13 Program allows elderly to keep their independence

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:54 From Mississippi to the moon and Mars

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

0:56 Are the live oaks in downtown Ocean Springs healthy?

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'