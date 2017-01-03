Philadelphia still relies on 35-year-old accounting software

The city of Philadelphia is still relying on 35-year-old accounting software that predates both Apple's Macintosh and Microsoft Windows to manage $4 billion in annual expenditures and revenue.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2iIqZP9 ) six mayors have served the city since the introduction of FAMIS — Financial Accounting and Management Information System — in 1981.
Mayor Jim Kenney's administration says it will consider an overhaul of FAMIS among its replacement projects for 2017.
City spokesman Mike Dunn says former Mayor Michael Nutter's administration estimated that replacing FAMIS and its linked systems would cost $50 million. Philadelphia's current IT capital budget is $48.3 million over a six-year period.
FAMIS has been celebrated for being cheap to operate, although it sacrifices flexibility and other capabilities featured in more modern accounting systems.
