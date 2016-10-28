Krannert Art Museum to reopen galleries with upgrades

An art museum on the University of Illinois campus will reopen several closed galleries next month with new energy-efficient lighting, refinished flooring and Wi-Fi upgrades.
The Krannert Art Museum's $1.5 million renovation project includes four galleries. A second phase is in the works to remodel the lobby and other galleries at the museum in Champaign.
The renovated galleries reopen Nov. 17. Materials will be featured from the museum's archive of works by the feminist art collective the Guerrilla Girls, an anonymous group of female artists known for wearing gorilla masks and using humor to bring up issues of gender and race.
The Krannert Art Museum is in the middle of a $10 million fundraising campaign to support renovations, programs and collection development.
Comments