Coast Guard rescues man on windsurfer from Lake Michigan

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a man from Lake Michigan who was stranded after the mast on his windsurfer broke.
The Coast Guard posted video online that was recorded during Monday's rescue, which took place about a mile east of Lee Street Beach in Evanston, Illinois.
The Coast Guard responded after a friend of the man told Evanston police about the broken mast. He got a text from the man reporting the trouble. The Evanston Fire Department reached the man by mobile phone. He was floating on his windsurfer and had a wetsuit and life jacket.
A boat from the Coast Guard Station Wilmette Harbor arrived a few minutes later to rescue him. The man declined medical help.
