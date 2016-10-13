School hopes program transforms health care in mountains

An eastern Kentucky community college is embracing the advances of telemedicine, a technology that allows health care professionals to see their patients from miles away.
WYMT-TV (http://bit.ly/2ebvUX3) reports that the Hazard Community and Technical College will in January begin offering a telemedicine technician assistant program.
Program Director Shaun Neace says the concept of telemedicine is fairly nearly to the area. By adopting the system, patients in the mountain region would be saved the hassle of sometimes having to driving hours for a medical appointment.
As part of the course, students will learn how to help examine patients, relay their health information and operate equipment.
HCTC is accepting 20 telemedicine students for the 2017 spring semester. The program is funded by a grant through the Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) initiative.
