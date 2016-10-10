FCC chairman to talk broadband, tech issues in West Virginia

The Federal Communications Commission chairman is heading to West Virginia to discuss rural broadband and other technology issues.
Sen. Joe Manchin says FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler will visit Thomas, Mount Storm, Moorefield and Wardensville on Tuesday. His visit follows an Oct. 3 trip to West Virginia by FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn facilitated by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.
Manchin and Wheeler will participate in an Innovation and Broadband Connectivity Roundtable, visit Union Education Complex to discuss the E-Rate program, tour the Moorefield Readiness Center and visit the Wardensville Garden Market.
Manchin says he will show the chairman the challenges rural West Virginians face because they lack reliable broadband internet service.
