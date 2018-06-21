Pitbull dazzles at opening of new bar at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi

He already talked about his new venture in Biloxi on “Good Morning America” and to his millions of followers of social media, but Armando Christian Perez, aka Pitbull, came in person to open a new venue inside Hard Rock Casino Biloxi on Thursday.
Called iLov305, which is the area code for Miami, the bar is a nightlife and cocktail lounge in the center of the casino, complete with specialty drinks with names like "The Frisky Chica," "Mr. Worldwide Mai Tai" and "Gasolina."
It also has a cigar bar amid the look and vibe of Miami and its tropical style.
“More than anything I want to say it's crazy to be in Biloxi, Mississippi, and you guys giving this little first generation Cuban American a chance here," Pitbull told the crowd that gathered around the bar.
He wore a black suit, white shirt and black tie and graciously posed for photos and selfies.
Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich read a proclamation declaring Thursday "Pitbull and iLove305 Day in Biloxi," and the rapper said he looks forward to making history in BIloxi, having fun and being happy.
This is the first iLov 305 venue with another under construction in Miami.
Hard Rock General Manager Todd Raziano said the Center Bar was built from when the casino opened in 2007 and it was time for an update.
“We wanted to do something special," he said. "This is kind of like the perfect fit for Hard Rock."
Getting Pitbull, also known as "Mr. Worldwide" to Biloxi brings something of a worldwide calling, Raziano said. "If you follow his social media posts, he's talking about Biloxi."
On Friday, DJ Pauly D of the hit show "Jersey Shore" will host the grand opening celebration of iLove305 with a free performance starting at 9 p.m.
