'Mr. Worldwide' is coming to Biloxi for summer opening

Summer is starting off with a sizzle in Biloxi.

Rapper Armando Christian Perez — aka "Pitbull" — is coming to the Coast to open the new iLov305 Nightlife and Cocktail Lounge inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi.

The two-day festivities begin on June 21, the first day of summer, Hard Rock Casino Biloxi said in a press release.

The grand opening includes celebrity appearances, live entertainment, cocktails, cigars, cigar girls and dancers.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Pitbull will appear at a private VIP sneak peak June 21, complete with a ribbon cutting. Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich will present the Grammy-award winner with a key to the city.

The public celebration begins at 6 p.m. on June 21 on with the opening of iLov 305 at the Center Bar area inside Hard Rock Casino. The new venue is designed with multiple entertainment spaces, "and a variety of cocktails reflecting Pitbull’s festive persona and the vibrant flavors of his Miami hometown," Hard Rock says.

The party continues at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 22, with DJ Pauly D of MTV’s hit show "Jersey Shore” hosting the official grand opening celebration. His free performance is open to the public and guests can make table reservations in advance by calling 228-276-4448.

SHARE COPY LINK Mr. 305, aka rapper Pitbull, is the star of ‘Sexy Beaches,’ a video for Visit Florida. But the main attraction is the sights. McClatchyPitbullVEVO via Facebook

Hard Rock Biloxi announced the new venue in March.

The opening of the new venue at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi comes about a month before sports betting is expected to begin at casinos in Biloxi and across the Coast as Mississippi becomes one of the first states in the country to allow sports betting.





Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH