Beau Rivage is closing Coast nightclub. Here's what will replace it.

Coast nightclub, a Biloxi hot spot for years, is shuffling out this summer as Beau Rivage Resort & Casino introduces new entertainment.
Coast, a restaurant by day and a club where people dressed up and danced into the night, will transition from DJs and live entertainment to Ivory's Dueling Piano Bar starting on Memorial Day weekend and through the summer.
The Coast restaurant will remain open, said Mary Cracchiolo Spain, regional public relations director for MGM Resorts Mississippi.
Ivory's makes its debut in Coast May 24 and will be open starting at 9 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night through the summer.
Palace Casino also has announced dueling pianos this summer, featuring Eugene Eash, Ken Leonard and Zac Fellman, who will be taking audience requests at Contact Lounge & Sports Bar. Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Saturdays from May 12 through June 23.
Triggerproof, the house band at Coast, will now perform at 875 for the summer. Diane Diaz, who moved to the Beau Rivage a few years ago from from Bellagio in Las Vegas, also will continue to perform at 875, another club at the Beau.
“Ivory’s will be a great venue to hang out with friends, enjoy a few drinks and listen to great live music by some of the best piano players in the country,” said Brandon Dardeau, Beau Rivage vice president of marketing.
Tim Buie, who holds the Guinness Book of World Records for nonstop marathon piano playing, will lead a rotating cast of musicians, including Brad Heron, Nate Sangsland, Tim Georgeff and Laura Wiley.
"These are the best in the business," said Spain.
She expects Ivory's to be like Pat O'Brien's in New Orleans, with high energy and lots of audience participation. At 45 minutes past each hour, members of the audience will be invited onstage for their “15 minutes of fame” as they sing with the musician.
Admission will be free and Ivory's will have more than 30 craft beers, along with wines, specialty cocktails and a raw bar.
MGM Resorts International recently announced a new campaign, "Welcome to the Show," that focuses on the entertainment experiences at the Beau Rivage and its other resorts, Spain said.
In addition to locals, many visitors return several times a year and thousands come by charter planes from across the country to the Beau Rivage, she said.
"We always have to keep it fresh," she said, and more summer promotions are on the way.
Comments