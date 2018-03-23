The Louisiana Legislature is considering a bill that would prevent gamblers from being ejected or barred from casinos simply because they are too lucky or too skilled — as long as the players aren’t breaking the law.
Casino Gambling

Bill would prevent casinos from ejecting people just because they are big winners in Louisiana

By Elizabeth Crisp

The Advocate

March 23, 2018 12:01 PM

Gamblers who win big could hit another jackpot thanks to legislation proposed at the State Capitol.

The Louisiana Legislature is considering a bill that would prevent gamblers from being ejected or barred from casinos simply because they are too lucky or too skilled — as long as the players aren’t breaking the law. In other words, casinos won’t be able to kick out gamblers when they win big or hit a hot streak.

House Bill 152 passed out of the House Criminal Justice Committee with no objection on Thursday. It now heads to the House floor for consideration.

“I just don’t think they should have such wide latitude to exclude people based on skill level or because they won,” said Rep. Walt Leger III, a New Orleans Democrat and the bill’s sponsor. “Anybody who is cheating or acting disruptively or doing anything unlawful would still be excluded, I just don’t want them to be excluded because of skill level.”

