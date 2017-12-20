Coast casinos are back on a roll, revenue reports say

More Videos 2:51 Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' Pause 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 2:07 He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 4:10 Sophia Myers was an angel among us 1:18 Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 2:30 Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central 2:16 Friends pour their love on Sophia Myers 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos Watch the transformation of South Mississippi’s shoreline as it changes from shrimp docks and empty seafood factories into the centerpiece of the region’s economy. After Hurricane Katrina, they rebuilt and re-invented themselves to retain their place and continue to grow. Watch the transformation of South Mississippi’s shoreline as it changes from shrimp docks and empty seafood factories into the centerpiece of the region’s economy. After Hurricane Katrina, they rebuilt and re-invented themselves to retain their place and continue to grow. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

