See who’s the best chef at Scarlet Pearl

Chief Executive Officer LuAnn Pappas will get in on the cooking as Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort hosts a Chef Showdown on Sept. 30.
The event is from 7-10 p.m. at the Strand Event Center, where several chefs at the casino resort will prepare one of their best dishes and guests will sample and vote for their favorites.
After winning in two categories at the first Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Mississippi Chef Challenge, the chefs are eager to show their talents. Some of the chefs and creations are:
▪ Pastry chef Wendy Bosarge will make a Dessert Trio featuring Key lime pie, panna cotta and chocolate mousse tarts with dark chocolate ganache filling and chocolate tart dough
▪ Banquet chef Chef Elliot Olk will make his Trinity Gumbo
▪ Waterfront Buffet chef B.J. Creswell will prepare Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with crown apple demi
▪ Under the Oak Cafe chef David Steiner will make Smoked Shrimp Slider with pickled slaw and dill cucumber sauce
Pappas also will present a cooking demonstration on one of her go-to dishes, Veal Ravioli with Slow Roasted Tomato Sauce.
Tickets are $10 per person and are available at Scarlet’s Treasure Gift Shop, online at scarletpearlcasino.com, or through the Call Center at 888-752-9772. Participants must be 21 or older to attend.
