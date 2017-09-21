Coast casino revenue is flat but there are some high notes

After posting the best July revenue in five years, Coast casinos saw revenue go flat in August as many summer vacations ended when the kids went back to school.
The 12 Coast casinos reported a gain in gross casino revenue of $200,000 for August, or two-tenths of one percent. Revenue increased to $98.4 million from $98.2 million in August 2016.
Year to date Coast casino revenue remains slightly behind last year but well ahead of 2015 numbers. From January through August, total revenue stands at $808 million this year compared to $810 million at this time in 2016 and $781 million in 2015.
Casino operators reduced the number of employees and slot machines in response to the drop in revenues, according to reports from the Mississippi Gaming Commission. Total casino employees decreased by 283 from last August and there are 574 fewer slot machines.
Just as casino revenue has gone flat, so have hotel occupancy and rates. Bright spots for August were the jump in the number of people at Coast casinos for conferences and concerts.
The casinos also continue to offer new amenities. Hard Rock Casino Biloxi is swapping out Starbucks Coffee for Dunkin’ Donuts, and construction is about to begin on a Landry’s Saltgrass Steak House. It will be outside Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi, just to the north across U.S. 90, and will be the first restaurant people come to after crossing the Biloxi Bay Bridge into Biloxi.
Construction also continues on a second casino at Island View Casino Resort in Gulfport adjacent to the beach hotel tower and south of U.S. 90.
Casino revenue fell by about $3 million in August at Mississippi’s river casinos and for the state.
By the numbers
For August the Coast casinos reported:
Category
2017
2016
Employees
9,394
9,677
Slot machines
13,970
14,544
Hotel room occupancy
89%
87%
Average hotel daily rate
$72.79
$72.47
Conferences
130
97
Conference attendees
14,368
8,298
Concert attendees
16,661
9,212
Visitors
$1.2 million
$1.2 million
Mississippi Gaming Commission
Casino revenues
in millions
Gross revenues
Aug. 2017
Aug. 2016
% change
Coast
$98.4
$98.2
+ 0.2%
River
$69.6
$72.8
- 4.4%
State
$167.9
$171.0
- 1.8%
Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue, Gaming Commission
