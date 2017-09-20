A new eatery is coming to Hard Rock Casino Biloxi

Guests asked for it, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi will deliver a new Dunkin’ Donuts before the holidays.
Oct. 1 is the last day for Starbucks Coffee in the main lobby between inside the main lobby, between Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Pie Five Pizza Co.
A grand opening for the new Dunkin’ Donuts is planned for mid-November, but guests won’t have to wait that long to get their fill. Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and donuts will be available beginning Oct. 6 while work is under way to build out the permanent location.
“It’s important to us to ensure we are always giving our guests the product and amenities they want,” said Todd Raziano, Hard Rock Biloxi general manager. “We surveyed our database and asked them about their coffee, tea or baked goods preferences and Dunkin’ Donuts was a clear leader among our guests.”
Among the other food venues at Hard Rock are Hard Rock Café, Ruth Chris Steakhouse, Half Shell Oyster House, Satisfaction Buffet, Macau Kitchen, 24/7 Grille.
