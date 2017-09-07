Gulfport chef and his oyster dish heading to World Seafood championship

He just missed getting into the finals of the World Food Championship last year with his steak entry and this year Chef David Crabtree, Island View Casino’s executive chef, will try again with his oysters Rockefeller.
Crabtree is ranked 37th out of 240 chefs from around the world competing in the Food Championship Ratings. The championship celebrates the cooks, chefs and competitive teams that compete worldwide in food sport.
He and his executive sous chef Jacqueline “Jackie” Seavey will compete for the top award for seafood when they take their oyster dish to the World Seafood Competition Nov. 8-14 under a large tent at The Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama.
His oysters Rockefeller creation is one of his most successful dishes, and he and Seavey will be one of 50 teams that have 45 minutes to prepare a dish that will wow the judges. He’s still developing a recipe for his signature dish for the second portion of the competition.
The Final Table competition consists of the first-place winner from each of the 11 categories.
“Last year, Chef Seavey and I finished 12th out of 50 chefs competing in the steak category,” he said. That was just two spots away from competing in the steak finals and the Final Table, where the champions are crowned.
Crabtree is backed by 37 years of restaurant experience and 60 awards and medals. He oversees more than 100 culinary professionals for the 14 restaurants and food service areas at Island View Casino. He also has organized and judged culinary competitions throughout the southern United States.
