Scarlet Pearl chef is kicking it in food competition

Anthony Rametta, chef at Scarlet’s Steaks and Seafood at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville, has advanced to the second round of the Casino Chef Showdown Recipe Competition.
The national event is presented by Gaming and Destinations Magazine and all four chefs in the finals hail from the South.
Rametta’s entry is pistachio encrusted king salmon with roasted Yukon gold potato pearls, sautéed ramps, tomato sauce and basil oil. Fans can vote for him in the second round of the competition Thursday through Sunday.
They also can try the dish for $40 in Scarlet’s Steaks and Seafood, which is open Wednesday through Sunday evenings.
Rametta has 29 years of culinary experience.
“I saw the joy my mother got from cooking and I realized from a very young age that everything revolves around food,” he said, “and good food always brings out the best in people — no matter what they are going through!”
