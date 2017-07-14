Anthony Rametta, chef at Scarlet’s Steaks and Seafood at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, is in the running for a national cooking contest with his pistachio encrusted salmon dish.
Anthony Rametta, chef at Scarlet’s Steaks and Seafood at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, is in the running for a national cooking contest with his pistachio encrusted salmon dish. Courtesy of Scarlet Pearl Casino
Anthony Rametta, chef at Scarlet’s Steaks and Seafood at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, is in the running for a national cooking contest with his pistachio encrusted salmon dish. Courtesy of Scarlet Pearl Casino

Casino Gambling

July 14, 2017 5:00 AM

Scarlet Pearl chef is kicking it in food competition

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Anthony Rametta, chef at Scarlet’s Steaks and Seafood at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville, has advanced to the second round of the Casino Chef Showdown Recipe Competition.

The national event is presented by Gaming and Destinations Magazine and all four chefs in the finals hail from the South.

Rametta’s entry is pistachio encrusted king salmon with roasted Yukon gold potato pearls, sautéed ramps, tomato sauce and basil oil. Fans can vote for him in the second round of the competition Thursday through Sunday.

They also can try the dish for $40 in Scarlet’s Steaks and Seafood, which is open Wednesday through Sunday evenings.

Rametta has 29 years of culinary experience.

“I saw the joy my mother got from cooking and I realized from a very young age that everything revolves around food,” he said, “and good food always brings out the best in people — no matter what they are going through!”

Sun Herald

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:13

New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free
Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:37

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming
New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:07

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style

View More Video