Is third time a charm for developers who want to build a new casino in Biloxi?

RW Development twice was turned down by the Mississippi Gaming Commission for site approval to build a casino on U.S. 90 in Biloxi, and now is preparing to make a third try.
A legal advertisement published in the June 29 edition of The Biloxi-D’Iberville Press gives notice of the company’s intent to apply for a casino license with the Gaming Commission. The site is at 1820 Beach Boulevard, east of Veterans Avenue.
RW Development has filed its application, Gaming Commission Executive Director Allen Godfrey confirmed, and requested that it be placed on the agenda for the next meeting, which is July 27 in Jackson.
Michael Cavanaugh, attorney for RW Development, provided no timeline or other details about the application.
The legal notice says, “The applicants anticipate that the establishment will contain approximately 45,000 square feet of gaming space and approximately 1,300 slot machines and 20 table games.”
Ray Wooldridge and his son Brandon Wooldridge are listed as the potential applicants along with Big Play Entertainment, owned by Ray Wooldridge, opposite the proposed casino site.
The Gaming Commission first denied site approval in 2008 because the developer does not own property all the way to the water’s edge. After the Gaming Commission again voted to deny the site on March 16, RW Development appealed the latest decision in Harrison County Court.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments