Biloxi got the money it’s been waiting for

Biloxi on Friday received $606,350.52 for lease payments that Golden Nugget Casino made to the city through the state.
The money inadvertently was transferred to the state’s general fund. Biloxi filed a lawsuit in April to get the funds and during a special session earlier this month, the state Legislature directed the money be paid to Biloxi.
“I want to say thank you to Gov. Phil Bryant and our local legislative delegation and to all of our legislators for correcting this wrong,” Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said at the time.
Sun Herald
