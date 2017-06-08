New escape at Scarlet Pearl is a prison break

A new escape room at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort has those who dare enter sentenced to life without parole and just 60 minutes to escape the locked Columns Room to freedom.
“Scarlet is the New Black, Prison Escape Room,” opened Thursday in partnership with local attraction Escape This Biloxi.
This is the third time they’ve teamed up to offer mystery and suspense, starting with “Escape Krampus” and its “Nightmare Before Christmas” theme. That was followed by “Escape Capone,” set during the height of Prohibition with gangster Al Capone on the trail.
In this new adventure, teams of up to eight people ages 12 and up work together to collect the tools and evidence from inside the room that will clear their names and unlock the door to escape the prison.
“Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort enjoys thinking outside the box to offer guests innovative ways to be entertained, said Vicki Haskins, director of promotions, events and entertainment. “We are constantly evolving and look forward to seeing exactly how many guests will escape prison.”
The escape room amenity, just off the lobby of Scarlet Pearl Casino, is open afternoons and evenings on Thursday through Sunday, June 8 to Sept. 5.
Tickets are $20 plus online booking fees, and group rates and military discounts are available.
Details: Escape.ScarletPearlCasino.com or 888-752-9772 Ext. 1460
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments