Just what hotel guests and locals need on Monday morning, a new Starbucks cafe opened in the lobby at Harrah’s Gulf Coast this week.
Casino Gambling

May 22, 2017 4:28 PM

Another Starbucks location opens on the Coast

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Biloxi

Harrah’s Gulf Coast opened a new Starbucks cafe on Monday morning, growing the list of amenities for local residents and resort guests.

The coffeehouse partnered with the Caesar’s Entertainment resort to bring their premium coffee and espresso drinks, along with fresh pastries and sandwiches.

Starbucks replaces the Corner Cafe in the lobby at Harrah’s Gulf Coast. Dale Partners Architects in Biloxi spearheaded the reconstruction of the former space into the newest Starbucks in South Mississippi.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

This latest addition continues the improvements made at Harrah’s since 2014, and follows the February opening of The Blind Tiger Biloxi Beach.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

