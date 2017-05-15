Hollywood, Boomtown casinos get new general manager

Mike Galle worked his way up at Penn National Gaming and now is taking on the dual position as general manager of Boomtown Casino Biloxi and Hollywood Gulf Coast.
Galle started working in the casino industry in surveillance from 1992-1995 and joined Penn National in 2005. He is one of the longest-serving property team leaders, and has progressed from director of surveillance to director of slot operations to assistant general manager and vice president of casino operations.
Most recently he was general manager of Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley in Youngstown, Ohio.
The company said in a press release that Galle oversaw the opening of the casino, along with the eventual expansion projects as a result of his successful ramping of the business, and delivered on key metrics of EBITDA, customer satisfaction and employee engagement.
Boomtown Biloxi and Hollywood Gulf Coast in Bay St. Louis are two of more than 20 casino and horse racing facilities Penn National operates in the US and Canada.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
