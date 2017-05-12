Casino Gambling

May 12, 2017 5:00 AM

Hotel bringing in the bucks at Silver Slipper Casino

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

There’s good news for Silver Slipper Casino in the first-quarter results from its parent company, Full House Resorts.

Occupancy is up at the hotel, which opened in 2015, Full House reported Thursday, and a new pool and beach club will open in a few weeks.

“Once again, the Silver Slipper’s operating results were particularly strong,” said Daniel Lee, Full House president and CEO, “with net revenues growing more than 12 percent and Adjusted Property EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) increasing nearly 15 percent.”

The highlights of the earnings report, according to Nasdaq:

▪  Occupancy at the waterfront hotel rose to 89 percent in the first quarter from 85 percent the prior year

▪  Silver Slipper Beach Bar & Café opened last week and the earnings report said a new oyster bar in the casino is coming later this year.

▪  Two new readerboard signs will be installed to direct drivers in Hancock County to the casino.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:37

Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming
New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:07

New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style
Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 1:44

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos