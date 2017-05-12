Hotel bringing in the bucks at Silver Slipper Casino

There’s good news for Silver Slipper Casino in the first-quarter results from its parent company, Full House Resorts.
Occupancy is up at the hotel, which opened in 2015, Full House reported Thursday, and a new pool and beach club will open in a few weeks.
“Once again, the Silver Slipper’s operating results were particularly strong,” said Daniel Lee, Full House president and CEO, “with net revenues growing more than 12 percent and Adjusted Property EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) increasing nearly 15 percent.”
The highlights of the earnings report, according to Nasdaq:
▪ Occupancy at the waterfront hotel rose to 89 percent in the first quarter from 85 percent the prior year
▪ Silver Slipper Beach Bar & Café opened last week and the earnings report said a new oyster bar in the casino is coming later this year.
▪ Two new readerboard signs will be installed to direct drivers in Hancock County to the casino.
