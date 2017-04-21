Parking garage is just the start of what’s coming to Scarlet Pearl

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:24 Gilbert Mason's 'struggle' for equality honored Pause 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 1:10 East Central slugfest stuns Pirates 4:46 Plastic, trash remain a danger for marine life 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 2:20 Biloxi officials talk spring break at council meeting 0:15 Ocean Springs man surprised by alligator in his driveway 3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them? 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort opens their new $25 million parking garage and entry on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The entry will include additional retail and food stores that will open at a later date. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com