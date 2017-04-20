Casino Gambling

April 20, 2017 4:13 PM

Coast casinos taking in more money than last year

By Mary Perez

The 12 Coast casinos are $14 million ahead for the first three months of the year after posting a $2.8 million increase for March.

LuAnn Pappas, president and CEO of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, said March was the casino’s second best month since opening in D’Iberville in December 2015.

Revenue on the Coast increased by $2.8 million compared to March 2016. The river casinos also were up compared to a year ago, bumping the total for Mississippi to 1.7 percent.

For the first quarter, the casino revenue in South Mississippi stands at $304 million compared to $290 million for the first quarter in 2016, according to numbers from the state Department of Revenue.

Casino revenues

in millions

Gross revenues

March 2017

March 2016

% Change

Coast

$110.1

$107.4

+2.6%

River

$91.5

$91.0

+0.6%

State

$201.7

$198.3

+1.7%

Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue, Gaming Commission

