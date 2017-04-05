More Saints’ fans want ban lifted on sports betting

A new survey shows 51 percent of New Orleans Saints fans support lifting the federal ban on sports betting, and think Louisiana, not the federal government, should decide whether to allow sports betting within state borders.
The Morning Consult poll was released following last week’s NFL owners’ meeting in Phoenix. Other results are:
▪ 56 percent say regulating and taxing sports betting would generate revenue for education and public safety programs
▪ 42 percent say they would be more likely to watch a game if they place a bet on it.
▪ 32 percent don’t know or don’t have an opinion
▪ 17 percent said they would not support legalizing sports betting
The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 bans sports betting in states except in Nevada. Already this year, Americans bet an estimated $4.7 billion on the Super Bowl and more than $10 billion on the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, most of it illegally.
“Saints fans overwhelmingly recognize the federal ban on sports betting has failed,” said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association. With the grassroots support of fans across the country, he said the campaign to lift the federal ban on sports betting is gaining momentum.
