Need a summer job or side hustle? Harrah’s Casino is hiring.

Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino is looking for upbeat and positive job candidates to work for the summer season.
A job fair and networking will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It will allow eligible candidates to learn about seasonal positions in several departments, including table games, food and beverage and at Bellissimo Spa & Salon.
Candidates must register in advance for the event by contacting Natasha Thomas at 228-436-2848 or Earnestine Anderson at 228-386-1408. Candidates should dress in business casual attire. Those unable to attend Thursday’s event can apply at a future job fair in upcoming months.
“We believe in treating our guests like family and helping them create memories that will last a lifetime,” said Brooke Robbins, director of human resources. “Those are the kind of characteristics we look for when hiring new team members — people who want to have fun and who naturally showcase our Southern culture and hospitality. With so much local and regional talent, we’re confident that we’ll find that in many of our candidates on Thursday.”
