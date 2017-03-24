Tilman Fertitta’s one lucky guy: His $1M bet won’t pay off

Michigan’s 69-68 loss to Oregon in the NCAA basketball tournament Thursday means Golden Nugget Casino owner Tilman Fertitta, won’t be paying out a bet that would have cost him $1 million.
Fertitta, who owns Golden Nugget Biloxi and stars on the CNBC show “Billion Dollar Buyer,” personally approved a $12,500 bet on the tournament. Derek Stevens, owner of The D Casino in Las Vegas, bet his alma mater University of Michigan would win. At 80-to1 odds, that would have paid $1 million, by far the largest sports bet ever paid by Golden Nugget in Vegas.
Meanwhile, Fertitta placed his bet on University of North Carolina to take home the trophy. His team advanced to the Final 8 and will play No. 4 Butler Friday night. At 4-to-1 odds, Fertitta will win $380,000 if North Carolina takes home the trophy and he plans to donate the money to the Houston Police Foundation.
Comments