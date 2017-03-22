Casino Gambling

Coast casinos start 2017 millions down from last year

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

No Leap Day this year and the timing of Mardi Gras contributed to a 9 percent drop in casino revenue on the Coast in February.

The decline was 10 percent in the River Counties, according to the report from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, putting the state’s February total gross casino revenue $18 million less than a year ago.

Last year started strong, with February 2016 casino revenue of $105 million making it the second best month of the year for the 12 Coast casinos, fueled by an extra day in Leap Year and by an early Mardi Gras that ended Feb. 9. This year, the final day of Mardi Gras wasn’t until Feb. 28, and the casinos may not have made their final drop for that revenue in time for it to be included in the February report.

Coast casinos have seen year-over-year declines for January and February and start the year $11 million behind their 2016 pace.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Casino revenues

in millions

Gross revenues

Feb. 2017

Feb. 2016

Change

Coast

$95.2

$104.8

-9%

River

$76.7

$85.6

-10%

State

$171.9

$190.3

$-10%

Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue, Gaming Commission

