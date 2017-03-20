Casino Gambling

March 20, 2017 1:21 PM

Update: Casino employee arrested on charge of theft of a slot machine

By Mary Perez

Agents with the Mississippi Gaming Commission on Saturday arrested an employee of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on a casino violation.

Gary Landon Davis, 38, of Brooklyn, Mississippi, who worked as a slot technician at the Beau Rivage, was charged with theft from a slot machine. Brooklyn is south of Hattiesburg.

Mississippi Gaming Commission said it appears theft from a slot machine was done on more than one occasion. The investigation is ongoing to determine how many times and what amount was taken.

Davis posted $10,000 bond and was released from the Harrison County Jail later Saturday.

His case will go to a grand jury.

